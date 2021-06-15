Christian Eriksen’s heart arrest, Clive Clarke hopes, will assist increase awareness.

According to Clive Clarke, Christian Eriksen’s heart arrest must never be forgotten if sport is to save lives.

Eriksen, a midfielder, fainted during Denmark’s first Euro 2020 match against Finland on Saturday and had to be resuscitated on the field.

In August 2007, while on loan for Leicester against Nottingham Forest, former Stoke defender Clarke experienced his own heart attack during halftime.

He was resuscitated by quick-thinking workers and medics, and now that Eriksen is recovering in hospital after requiring a defibrillator, Clarke feels that what happened should be kept in the spotlight in order to rescue others.

“You can’t just put a blanket over it and pretend it never happened,” he told the PA news agency. It does happen, and regrettably, there aren’t as many survivors as there are people like myself and Christian.

“It isn’t anything that the normal individual needs to consider. It recedes into the recesses of their imaginations. This week, everyone will be talking about it, but in two weeks, they’ll be talking about who scored a goal in the Euros semi-final.

“That’s life; things change, people forget, and they talk about what’s new.

“The good thing that will come out of this is that Christian will make a full recovery and that it will demonstrate the need of having these devices in place, resulting in the installation of even more defibrillators across the country and around the world.

“In the last several days, I’ve received hundreds of texts wondering if I’m OK. Has it triggered any memories for you?’

“No, I experience it on a daily basis. I have an internal defibrillator in my chest and a machine on the side of my bed that I see at every time I wake up as a daily reminder of what occurred.

“We all live in our own worlds these days, and everything moves at a breakneck pace.”

The former Republic of Ireland international also called for defibrillators to be made mandatory at any sporting venue, including grassroots, after one helped save his life.

“It’s not just football; it’s any sport. (This is a brief piece.)