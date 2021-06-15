Christian Eriksen Delivers a Public Message Following Cardiac Arrest During Euro 2020

Christian Eriksen, the Danish soccer star, has stated that he “feels better” and “won’t give up” following a cardiac attack on the field during his team’s match against Finland on Saturday.

The Inter Milan player fainted on the field and required 13 minutes of cardiopulmonary resuscitation before being transported to the hospital in a stable condition.

From his hospital bed in Copenhagen, the 29-year-old expressed gratitude to fans for their support and vowed to determine what caused his cardiac arrest.

“Thank you; I will not surrender. I am feeling better now—but I would like to know what occurred “He stated as much in a statement released by his agent, Martin Schoots, to Italian sports publication La Gazzetta dello Sport on Monday.

“I want to say thank you all for what you did for me.”

Eriksen went down in the final minutes of Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 game against Finland. He collapsed to the ground after receiving the ball from a throw-in as players from both sides and referee Anthony Taylor instantly recognized the gravity of the situation and frantically waved the medical professionals onto the field.

Eriksen was swiftly treated to by physicians and given cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the pitch, while his teammates formed a human shield around him to keep TV cameras away.

Denmark midfielder Thomas Delaney wiped tears from his eyes in sad images as the stadium grew silent and the Finland players returned to their locker rooms. Meanwhile, Sabrina Eriksen, Eriksen’s wife, entered the field and was consoled by Denmark captain Simon Kjaer and goalie Kasper Schmeichel.

Eriksen seemed to be conscious when he was escorted off the pitch on a stretcher, and the game was formally paused after ten minutes before being re-started after a lengthy wait.

On Sunday, Morten Boesen, Denmark’s team doctor, revealed how tight the Danish player’s escape was, stating that the midfielder “was gone” before being resuscitated on the pitch.

“He was gone,” Boesen stated during a press conference.

“We began resuscitation and were successful. Were we on the verge of losing him? I am not sure, but we got him back after one defibrillation, which is fairly quick.”

Boesen then commended the medical crew at Copenhagen’s Parken Stadion for their prompt response.