Christian Atsu tells Everton what they should expect from Rafa Benitez.

Rafa Benitez has become the first person in Merseyside football history to manage both Everton and Liverpool.

After signing a three-year contract with the Goodison Park club, the Spaniard has been confirmed as the Blues’ next manager.

Benitez takes over from Carlo Ancelotti, who left Chelsea earlier this month to take over at Real Madrid following the departure of Zinedine Zidane.

The 61-year-old brings a plethora of experience to Goodison Park, having previously managed in Spain, Italy, England, and China.

Because of his history with Liverpool, Benitez’s appointment is possibly the most divisive in Merseyside football history.

Between 2004 and 2010, Benitez led Liverpool to Champions League and FA Cup glory, as well as a second-place Premier League finish.

His most recent employment in England was with Newcastle United, where he worked wonders for three years.

In March 2016, the Spaniard took over from Steve McClaren, when the club was 19th in the Premier League.

Although he was unable to save Newcastle from relegation, he remained in charge and led the club to an immediate return to the Premier League, winning the Championship title in the process.

Benitez, though, left the club after his contract expired after overseeing two mid-table finishes.

Since taking aim at the club’s controversial owner Mike Ashley on several occasions for not caring about the club, Benitez’s departure in 2019 shook the Toon Army.

Christian Atsu, a former Newcastle player, gave a glimpse into what it’s like to work under Benitez in an interview with the Chronicle earlier this month.

He stated, ” “I had no reservations when I learned that Newcastle wanted me and that Rafa was the coach.

“Rafa was always a delight to work with. Before I came here, I was told I will enjoy working with him and that was true.

“He is the best man I’ve ever worked with. My number one. Both tactically and player management, he is top.”

Before the former Everton winger continued: “I loved his training sessions because you will play football – always.

“He speaks with everyone. Those who play and who don’t play. He makes you feel part of the team and that’s why. Summary ends.