Chris Paul’s Media Day Interview: Three Takeaways, Including NBA Finals Expectations

Chris Paul, the point guard for the Phoenix Suns, is focused solely on this season as his team attempts to repeat their incredible run from last year.

During the Suns’ media day, the all-time great took some time to answer some questions, and his responses reveal just how strong his character is.

Expectations for the NBA Finals are far from their minds.

The Suns, according to Paul, are not focused on building on their success from last season, but rather on tearing down the foundations and starting over from the bottom up.

“Man, I believe our expectations are that we’ll come in and start anew. Day one, we got to work. It’s not like you can come into this season thinking, “OK, playoffs are set.” “We’re going to pick up where we left off last year,” Paul remarked.

“There are a lot of things we can improve on, and we want to improve on. And that’s where the season’s fun begins.”

The Suns re-signed Paul and other important free agents as they prepare for another frantic season in which they will be pursued by every team in the Western Conference.

There is no time to reflect on the previous season.

Paul was asked how frequently he thought about their performance in the NBA Finals versus Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

“To tell you the truth, not very frequently. It’s a bit of a blur, like I stated. They were showing me some clips while I was in one of the things. You remember a lot of it or anything, but right now it’s all about focusing on this year,” the 11-time All-Star said.

“I believe we passed that and knew that in order to obtain another opportunity, we’d have to start over.”

Paul eventually made it to the NBA Finals after several setbacks during his career, but the Suns were too banged up to hang with the Bucks, losing in six games.

During the offseason, Paul also announced that he had surgery.

Suns Must Maintain Their ‘Underdog Mentality’

“I believe we must maintain it, that we must maintain the same level of energy moving into this year. But knowing that there would be teams coming for us or wanting to beat us, we have to beat them more than they want to beat us,” Paul remarked.

