Chris Paul tells Phoenix Suns fans not to be concerned about Deandre Ayton’s situation.

On First Take with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, Paul had this to say about the Ayton situation.

“I’m not worried at all, I’m not worried at all.” “You know, that’s the business side of the game,” Paul explained calmly to the sportscaster.

“Those contract negotiations take place. Agents, players, and all that nonsense. Hopefully, things will take care of itself and we will be able to return to playing and doing what we do.” The talks faltered because the Suns refused to provide their 2018 first overall pick a maximum rookie contract extension, according to NBA source Adrian Wojnarowski.

After a spectacular season that included a game-winning dunk over Ivica Zubac in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Clippers, Suns supporters believe Ayton is worth the maximum contract.

The Suns could simply be wondering whether Ayton would be ready to take less than the maximum to assist enable the extension of fellow draft classmate Mikal Bridges, according to Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic.

“Perhaps the apparent contract standoff isn’t cause for concern. “Perhaps the Suns are just trying to see if they can re-sign Ayton for a lower price, and if they can’t, they’ll give him the maximum contract,” he wrote.

Bridges is expected to get a contract deal similar to that of Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr.

Bridges was also highlighted during the All-Star point guard’s visit on First Take, with the All-Star point guard congratulating him for his role in the Suns’ surprise run to the NBA title.

“Wow, we learned a lot. In the same interview, Paul said, “We lost against a good team, a good [Milwaukee] Bucks team.”

“Obviously, there are a number of things that I believe I could have done better, as well as things that we as a team could have done better.” “However, you learn from it and move on.” The Suns are 1-1 after a 117-105 preseason victory over the Los Angeles Lakers and will meet the Lakers again at the Staples Center on October 10.