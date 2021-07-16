Chris Paul Could Be Under Pressure To Win First Finals Stint, According To NBA Rumors

The Phoenix Suns have a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals as they attempt to win the franchise’s first championship.

The Suns appeared to be on track to win the title in five games, with Chris Paul setting up Deandre Ayton for easy basket shots and Devin Booker playing his best Kobe Bryant impression.

The Milwaukee Bucks, on the other hand, awoke.

With the way he moved in Game 3, Giannis Antetokounmpo appears to have fully recovered from his knee injury. Khris Middleton found his midrange shot, Pat Connaughton found his deep game, and Jrue Holiday returned to form.

After being blasted out in Game 3, the Suns were hoping to rebound in Game 4.

After a subpar performance in Game 3, Booker exploded for 42 points, and Jae Crowder chipped in with 15 points on 33 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

The turnover bug, on the other hand, infected the entire team, as they turned the ball over 17 times.

What’s more startling is that the “Point God” was responsible for five of the 17 turnovers.

With 35 seconds left on the clock and the Suns needing a bucket to tie or take the lead, Paul made a crossover, losing Holiday, and the Suns’ dreams of establishing a decisive 3-1 lead were dashed.

As he recalls the pivotal moment, Paul says, “It was me, I had five of them.” “It was a poor decision. We’re down two at the moment. Right there, I try to crossover, slip, and turn it over. In the first half, there were a few bad passes. They had a bigger number of shots than we had, so I have to take care of the ball.”

As the Suns prepare to return home for Game 5, one question lingers in their minds: Is “CP3” worried about leading a squad to the Promised Land?

The most popular theory is that Paul’s mind is racing with excitement at the idea of lifting the Larry O’Brien trophy after 16 years.

Paul has rarely given up the ball so frequently in such an important game, and it is typical of him to do so.

According to ESPN’s Kevin Pelton, his 15 total turnovers in the last three games are the most he’s had in a three-game span since 2012.

Paul may not acknowledge it, but Finals nerves may have gotten the best of him, especially with the. Brief News from Washington Newsday.