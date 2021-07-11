Chris Kirkland alleges he advised Liverpool to keep an eye on Everton’s £30 million player, but “nobody listened.”

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Chris Kirkland has stated that in 2016, he spoke to Liverpool staff about current Everton and England star Jordan Pickford’s talent and potential, urging the club to make a move.

Kirkland was at Anfield for five years, from 2001 to 2005, but was sold after the Reds’ historic Champions League victory over AC Milan.

Kirkland came across some outstanding young talent during his playing days, having plied his trade around the country and wearing the colors of nine different clubs.

But it was a teenage Sunderland loanee, Pickford, at Preston North End, who drew the veteran’s attention before his £30 million move to Everton.

Pickford was sent out on loan by his boyhood club Sunderland in order to enhance his game, therefore Kirkland and Pickford became teammates for the 2015/16 season.

Kirkland has lavished praise on the 27-year-old ahead of Sunday’s Euro 2020 final, revealing that Liverpool authorities went against his recommendation in 2016.

“I told some of Liverpool’s staff that Jordan was the best young goalkeeper I’d ever worked with,” he remarked.

“I told them he was going to be a one-of-a-kind kid. But, obviously, no one paid attention, and he ended up at Everton!”

In the summer of 2016, Liverpool instead chose to sign Loris Karius from Mainz 05 in Germany.