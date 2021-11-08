Chris Kavanagh ‘cheered’ at the free-kick decision, which enraged Seamus Coleman.

Everton drew 0-0 against Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon to break a run of defeats.

Rafa Benitez’s side had a much better performance, with the squad working relentlessly throughout the 90 minutes, displaying their heart and determination once more.

The Blues were given a penalty in the second half after Richarlison was felled by Hugo Lloris, but the judgment was reversed by referee Chris Kavanagh after examining the monitor on the side of the pitch, to to the chagrin of the home fans.

VAR was utilized once more for a late challenge on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg by replacement Mason Holgate, which resulted in the Everton midfielder being sent out only minutes before the end of the game.

Because the event will not be broadcast on UK television this weekend, we’ve compiled a list of five highlights from the action on Sunday.

There were a few early birds for fans who had rushed to their seats to catch a sight of.

To begin with, Dominic Calvert-Lewin was seen on the touchline making his way to the tunnel, clearly not in club gear and so not participating in the game.

Before moving inside and up to his position in the director’s box for the match, he stopped for a little conversation and a few photos with some fans.

Bill Kenwright, who took a slow walk around the pitch before the game to soak in the early afternoon air before walking down the tunnel, will have been with him in that area.

Before that, the chairman had taken a little break to stand inside the dugout, most likely to get a sense of what it’s like there.

Dan Meis, the stadium architect, was also seen early at Goodison Park, as he was making another visit.

The American had gone to Bramley-Moore Dock earlier in the day to take in the surroundings of the new stadium site before traveling across the city to watch the game on Sunday.

