Chris Eubank Jr Faces Conor Benn Again in Highly Anticipated Rematch

After a dramatic first encounter that saw Chris Eubank Jr defeat Conor Benn in a grueling 12-round battle, the two will square off again tonight at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. This time, the middleweight bout carries even more weight, with both fighters eager to settle their heated rivalry once and for all.

The initial meeting seven months ago left Benn with his first career loss, as Eubank Jr dominated the fight to win by points. Now, the stakes are higher than ever. Eubank Jr is determined to prove his dominance in the middleweight division, pushing Benn back down to his natural weight of 147lbs. The tension between the two is palpable, with the fighters having exchanged sharp words leading up to the event.

Fight Timing and Live Coverage

The action at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is set to begin at 5:00 PM GMT (9:00 AM PT / 11:00 AM CT / 12:00 PM ET). Fans can expect the undercard fights to kick off first, with Benn likely entering the ring at around 9:35 PM GMT (1:35 PM PT / 3:35 PM CT / 4:35 PM ET). Eubank Jr will follow shortly after, with the two fighters expected to touch gloves just before 10:00 PM GMT, when the main event will begin. However, if earlier bouts conclude sooner than expected, the fight may start ahead of schedule.

For viewers worldwide, the event will be available for live streaming via DAZN’s pay-per-view service in over 200 countries. UK fans can purchase the PPV for £24.99, while US viewers will be able to access it for $59.99. A DAZN subscription is not required to purchase the PPV, but those who sign up for the new DAZN Ultimate annual plan will be able to watch it for free.

Full Fight Card

The evening promises plenty of action, with a stacked undercard setting the stage for the highly anticipated rematch:

Mikie Tallon (111.8lbs) vs Fezan Shahid (112lbs) – Flyweight Contest, 6 x 3-minute rounds at 5:05 PM

– Flyweight Contest, 6 x 3-minute rounds at 5:05 PM Sam Gilley (154lbs) vs Ishmael Davis (152lbs) – British and Commonwealth Super Welterweight Titles, 12 x 3-minute rounds at 5:45 PM

– British and Commonwealth Super Welterweight Titles, 12 x 3-minute rounds at 5:45 PM Richard Riakporhe (236.7lbs) vs Tommy Welch (233lbs) – Commonwealth Silver Heavyweight Title, 10 x 3-minute rounds at 6:45 PM

– Commonwealth Silver Heavyweight Title, 10 x 3-minute rounds at 6:45 PM Adam Azim (139.4lbs) vs Kurt Scoby (139.8lbs) – WBO Inter-Continental Super Lightweight Title, 12 x 3-minute rounds at 7:45 PM

– WBO Inter-Continental Super Lightweight Title, 12 x 3-minute rounds at 7:45 PM Jack Catterall (146.7lbs) vs Ekow Essuman (146.5lbs) – WBO Global Welterweight Title, 12 x 3-minute rounds at 8:45 PM

– WBO Global Welterweight Title, 12 x 3-minute rounds at 8:45 PM Chris Eubank Jr (159.1lbs) vs Conor Benn (159.3lbs) – Middleweight Contest, 12 x 3-minute rounds at 9:45 PM

For both Eubank Jr and Benn, this bout is about more than just a victory – it is about legacy. Eubank Jr, who prides himself on discipline and morality both inside and outside the ring, has made it clear that he wants to demonstrate his superior skills at middleweight. He has spoken about the sacrifices he makes to stay at the top of his game, pointing out that fighters like him are rare.

On the other hand, Benn is acutely aware of the generational significance of this rivalry. “We’re both at different stages of our career. For us to be sitting here, it’s legacy and it’s generational,” Benn reflected, acknowledging the influence of their fathers on their paths to the ring. The younger Benn also expressed his appreciation for his father’s presence at the event, underscoring the emotional weight of the occasion.

As the rematch approaches, fans can expect nothing short of a thrilling spectacle between two of the sport’s most intense competitors.