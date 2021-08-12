Chris Davis’ Retirement Contract: The Orioles’ slugger owes $59 million.

Chris Davis will no longer play for the Baltimore Orioles, but he will continue to get compensated as if he had been a part of the team for a long time. After announcing his retirement on Thursday, the MLB slugger is owed tens of millions of dollars.

The sixth year of Davis’ seven-year, $161 million contract began in 2021. Davis’ salary for 2022 will be paid, and his contract includes deferred payments until 2037.

According to rumors, Davis will receive the $17 million he was due to earn next season over three years. Davis is also owed $3.5 million in deferred salary each year between 2023 and 2032. Davis will receive a $1.4 million annual deferred salary from 2033 to 2037.

After the 2021 season, all of this comes out to $59 million in payments to Davis.

Even after retiring, Chris Davis will be paid in full for his seven-year, $161 million contract with the #Orioles. The only change is that the compensation for next year will be postponed and paid over three years.

The Orioles will pay Chris Davis’ entire salary for the duration of his contract, according to industry sources. The $17 million owed in 2022 (excluding the $6 million deferred) will be spread out over several years so the Orioles don’t have to pay it all at once in 2022.

Chris Davis signed a seven-year, $161 million contract with the #Orioles in 2016, after hitting 159 home runs in his previous four seasons. Since then, he’s hit 92.

Davis is due the remainder of his $17 million pay this year, followed by $59 million from 2023 to 2037.

He’s a first-ballot HOFer in Sports Business.

https://t.co/kejAn73ynv

Davis has earned $118.9 million in his career through the 2021 season. Davis debuted in the major leagues in 2008 with the Texas Rangers. He joined the Orioles in 2011 and quickly established himself as one of baseball’s best home run hitters.

Following a season in which he hit 33 home runs, Davis led the league with 53 home runs and 138 RBI in 2013. Davis set an MLB record with 47 home runs in 2015, earning him a huge contract the following winter.

Davis’ output dropped dramatically each year under his $161 million contract. Davis hit.172 with 28 home runs from 2018 to 2019. Davis was limited to 52 at-bats in 2020, and due to hip surgery, he did not play in 2021.

Davis will earn $177.9 million.