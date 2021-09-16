Choose your Man of the Match for Liverpool’s match versus AC Milan.

After a 3-2 victory over Milan at Anfield, Liverpool’s Champions League campaign is off to a winning start.

Trent Alexander-Arnold gave the Reds the lead after forcing Fiyako Tomori to turn into his own net within the first 10 minutes against the Italians.

Three minutes later, Mohamed Salah missed a penalty after Andy Robertson’s shot was handled, setting the tone for a dramatic first-half finish.

Liverpool continued to press forward, but Ante Rebic and Brahim Diaz goals gave the visitors a slender half-time advantage.

The Reds rallied in the second half, and captain Jordan Henderson rifled home the winner after Salah had equalized thanks to Divock Origi’s excellent ball.

Who was your Man of the Match for LFC? Choose from the following options in our quick poll and share your choice on social media: