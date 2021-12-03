Chinese citizens defy censorship to discuss the Peng Shuai case on the internet.

As censors hurry to remove all traces of tennis player Peng Shuai’s sexual assault charges, Chinese social media users are getting creative with coded references to “eating melons” and “that person.”

When Peng claimed that former Chinese Vice-Premier Zhang Gaoli pushed her to have sex on social media last month, censors quickly removed the message and any obvious reference of Peng.

The 35-year-claims old’s went viral on Twitter, which is prohibited in China but accessible through special VPNs, and provoked a worldwide outrage.

And many discovered ways to get around the Chinese firewall’s censorship, initially referring to the former world doubles number one online using Peng Shuai’s initials in English, “PS.”

Messages containing those initials were quickly suppressed.

According to screenshots, one since-deleted post read, “Eddie Peng is too gorgeous,” in an apparent allusion to the Taiwanese actor. Peng Shuai’s Chinese name is made up of the letters for the movie star’s surname and the word “handsome.”

Some users on the Douban pop culture review site used a mix of English and Chinese.

“Her WB id no le,” one user remarked in a now-deleted Douban forum discussion, referring to Peng’s official Weibo account’s removal from the platform’s search feature.

Another person wished for the tennis player’s safety, saying, “I hope her ping’an.”

Douban is seen as a more liberal forum, with discussions frequently stretching the Chinese internet’s political bounds.

Some users took to Weibo’s “Tennis” subject page to obliquely discuss a “huge melon” that had exploded in the tennis scene overnight.

The expression “eating melon” refers to gossip consumption in Chinese online slang.

After Peng’s charges were uploaded late one evening, one Weibo user remarked in a now-deleted post, “Even when I’m asleep, I have to wake up to eat melon,” criticizing Zhang — or the “person involved” — as “too politically sensitive.”

The authorities reacted quickly, quickly finding and deleting fresh coded posts relating to Peng, even shutting the Douban page for the Korean serial “Prime Minister & I,” where users had gathered to debate Peng’s allegations against Zhang.

However, due to the large number of comments, some linger, particularly those made on social media sites unconnected to Peng Shuai.

Commenters on a Weibo post by the Women’s Tennis Association announcing 2021 event winners stated, “I support WTA” and “please respect every woman.”

Commenters on a Weibo post by the Women's Tennis Association announcing 2021 event winners stated, "I support WTA" and "please respect every woman."

Specific individuals on the internet highlighted some letters.