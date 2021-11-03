China’s stumbling ice hockey team secures a spot in the Beijing Olympics.

The Chinese men’s ice hockey team will not be booted out of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, despite threats of expulsion due to the hosts’ “insufficient sports level,” according to the sport’s regulatory organization.

As hosts, China has an automatic spot in the Games in February, but there are concerns that they may be embarrassed by matches in their group against NHL-heavy squads from the United States and Canada.

“Watching a team getting crushed 15-0 is not good for anyone, not for China or for ice hockey,” Luc Tardif, the new president of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), told AFP in September.

“To be clear, the IIHF is not going to exclude the Chinese team from the Olympic Games,” Tardif said in a news release following a three-day IIHF Council meeting in Zurich.

“The men’s national team’s status as a host nation participant in the Olympic ice hockey event was confirmed by the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Congress and remains unchanged.”

The IIHF said that it was collaborating with China’s ice hockey association to organize two games “in a cooperative effort to assess the team’s preparations.”

China’s men are ranked 32nd in the world, and will compete against Germany, who is placed sixth.

On February 4, 2022, the Beijing Winter Olympics will begin.