China wins three Olympic gold medals in 15 minutes, leaving the United States with an uphill battle to catch up.

On Monday, China began a runaway with the gold medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, winning three golds in 15 minutes and leaving the United States in the dust.

Liu Yang and You Hao won gold and silver medals in the men’s gymnastics rings, respectively.

Liu took first place with 15.500 points, followed by You with 15.300 points. With 15.200 points, Eleftherios Petrounias, the incumbent champion from Greece, claimed bronze. In Tokyo, Liu won China’s first artistic gymnastics gold medal.

China also won Olympic gold in the women’s team sprint, defeating Germany. Bao Shanju and Zhong Tianshi of China beat Lithuania in the opening round of the Olympics on Monday, breaking their own team sprint world record with a time of 31.804 seconds. Zhong and Gong Jinjie established the previous record of 32.034 at the 2015 world championships. Five years ago, those two won the Olympic title in Rio de Janeiro, China’s first gold in a cycling event.

Wang Zhouyu, meanwhile, won the women’s 87kg weightlifting gold medal, lifting a total of 270kg and became China’s sixth weightlifting gold medalist in Tokyo. Tamara Yajaira Salazar Arce of Ecuador won silver with 263 kg, while Crismery Dominga Santana Peguero of the Dominican Republic finished third with 256 kilograms.

Both the snatch and clean and jerk categories were won by Wang. She won gold in the snatch with a lift of 120 kilograms on her third attempt, and the clean and jerk with a lift of 150 kilograms on her second attempt. In 2019, Wang was the world champion in this category.

China now leads the pack with 28 gold medals after these victory. The US is in second place with 21 golds, followed by Japan with 17 golds.

However, the US leads in total medals with 62, followed by China with 60 and the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) with 48.

Also on Monday, Team USA's Jade Carey won gold in the women's individual floor exercise final, earning her first Olympic medal. The 21-year-old, who did not place in the top three in the individual all-around and vault finals, took first place with a score of 14.366, ahead of Italy's Vanessa Ferrari, who took silver with a score of.