China wins early Olympic golds, and Carapaz takes the cycling title.

On the first day of the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, China won three gold medals, and cyclist Richard Carapaz became only the second Ecuadorian to reach the top of the podium, winning the road race.

China won shooting and weightlifting on the first full day of competition following a tumultuous build-up to the pandemic-affected Games.

In the 10-meter air rifle competition, Yang Qian ignited a minor gold rush by edging Russia’s Anastasiia Galashina with a stunning last-shot victory to win the Games’ first gold medal.

Galashina appeared to be on her way to winning going into the final shot, but she fell with an 8.9 on her final attempt, allowing Yang to take gold.

She explained, “It’s the Chinese Communist Party’s 100th birthday.” “I’m overjoyed that this golden medal is being presented to my country. I’m ecstatic.”

Hou Zhihui won gold in the women’s 49kg weightlifting event with an Olympic record total of 210 kilograms, bringing China’s total to 210 kilos.

With her triumph in the women’s epee, fencer Sun Yiwen grabbed a third Chinese gold of the day.

2019 Giro d’Italia winner Carapaz outfoxed a heavyweight field lead by Slovenian Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar in cycling’s grueling road race.

It was only Ecuador’s second Olympic gold, following Jefferson Perez’s victory in the 1996 Atlanta Games in the 50km race walk.

Judoka Naohisa Takato won the men’s 60kg final in the legendary Nippon Budokan, defeating Taiwan’s Yang Yung-wei for Japan’s first goal medal of the Games.

However, the host nation was disappointed when gymnastics legend Kohei Uchimura’s campaign was cut short.

After battling a shoulder ailment to be fit for the Games, the two-time Olympic all-around champion tripped up in qualifying for the horizontal bar discipline.

“I’ve been able to equal the level of performance I’d reached in training in the prior three Olympic Games – but not this time,” a devastated Uchimura remarked.

In yet another defeat for Japan, world champion Daiya Seto failed to qualify for the final of the men’s 400 meter medley in the pool, despite having two more events to compete in.

Due to Covid-19 limitations, spectators were excluded from practically all Olympic sites, therefore the road race provided a rare opportunity for domestic fans to see the event.

Thousands of people lined the 234-kilometer (145-mile) circuit to watch Carapaz triumph in a gripping tactical duel.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me,” Carapaz remarked. “You’ve always done it. Brief News from Washington Newsday.