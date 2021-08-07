China is certain to overtake the United States in the Olympic medal table, with Team USA unlikely to catch up.

As the Games reach their final three days, China is the favorite to win the most medals ahead of Team USA, but the Americans are anticipated to come close.

On the morning of Friday, August 6, China lead the medal table at the 2020 Olympics with 34 gold medals, while Team USA was comfortably in second place with 30 victories.

Japan is currently in third place with 22 gold medals, followed by Australia in fourth place with 17 and the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and Great Britain in third place with 16 apiece.

Despite the fact that China has won the most gold medals so far in the Games, Team USA has had more competitors finish in medal places, with 92 compared to 74 for the current leaders.

Between Japan, Australia, the Russian team, and Team GB, the race for third place is likely to be close, with the Russian team and Great Britain having many more medal finishes than the third and fourth ranked nations. Japan has 47 medals, Australia 42, the Republic of China 59, and Team GB 52.

Gracenote On Thursday evening, Olympic, the Olympics part of Nielsen’s statistics and data organization, tweeted that China is the current favorite to win the most medals by the end of the Games on Sunday, but that Team USA is still in contention.

Despite the fact that Team USA and China both had 37 gold medals on Thursday, Gracenote said that “on balance, China has to be seen as the frontrunner to lead the final medal table.”

China is the favored because “the US will do VERY well to gain 8 gold medals to their total whereas 3 for China is very realistic,” according to Gracenote.

Before the Games, Gracenote predicted that Team USA would win 40 gold medals, while China would win 33. That projection has already been surpassed by the latter.

Simon Gleave, head of sports analysis at Gracenote, outlined the logic behind expecting China will win the most medals in a statement to This website reporter John Feng on Thursday evening.

On the whole, This is a condensed version of the information.