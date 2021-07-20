China denies the hacking of Microsoft and condemns US allies.

China vehemently disputed US charges that it was behind a huge Microsoft hack on Tuesday, claiming that Washington was the “global champion” of cyber-attacks and chastising US allies for signing a rare unified statement of condemnation.

The US accused Beijing of carrying out the March cyber attack on Microsoft and prosecuted four Chinese citizens in connection with the “malicious” intrusion.

The attack on Microsoft Exchange, a main email server for organizations around the world, was part of a “pattern of irresponsible, disruptive, and destabilizing behavior in cyberspace, which poses a grave threat to our economic and national security,” according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

In a statement, Blinken said China’s Ministry of State Security (MSS) “has developed an ecosystem of criminal contract hackers who carry out both state-sponsored activities and cybercrime for their own financial benefit.”

Between 2011 and 2018, four Chinese nationals were charged with hacking the computers of dozens of organizations, institutions, and government agencies in the United States and abroad, according to the US Department of Justice.

Blinken said the US “will impose repercussions on (Chinese) harmful cyber actors for their irresponsible behavior in cyberspace,” referring to the indictment.

President Joe Biden told reporters that the US was still conducting an investigation before taking any countermeasures, drawing comparisons to the murky but widespread cybercrime blamed on Russia by Western officials.

“The Chinese government, like the Russian government, isn’t doing it itself, but they’re protecting those who are,” Biden told reporters.

The US coordinated its statement Monday with allies — the European Union, Britain, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Japan, and NATO – in a move welcomed by the Biden administration as unique.

The Chinese embassy in New Zealand quickly rebutted the charges, calling them “completely baseless and irresponsible.”

It was backed up by the Australian embassy, which took a concerted approach against Canberra, accusing Canberra of “parroting US rhetoric.”

In a statement, the embassy stated, “It is well known that the US has participated in unethical, large, and indiscriminate eavesdropping on many countries, including its partners.”

“In terms of malicious cyber attacks, it is the world champion.”

Biden, like Trump, has increased pressure on China, seeing the emerging Asian power’s increasingly assertive movements at home and abroad as the major long-term threat to the US.

Allies. Brief News from Washington Newsday.