China accuses the US of fabricating hacking claims and condemns US allies.

China said on Tuesday that the United States “fabricated” charges that it carried out a huge Microsoft breach, claiming that Washington was the “global champion” of cyberattacks and chastising American allies for signing a rare unified statement of condemnation.

The US accused Beijing of carrying out the March cyber attack on Microsoft Exchange, the world’s most popular email server, and prosecuted four Chinese nationals in connection with the “malicious” intrusion.

The attack was part of a “pattern of irresponsible, disruptive, and destabilizing action in cyberspace,” according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

In a statement, Blinken said China’s Ministry of State Security (MSS) “has developed an ecosystem of criminal contract hackers who carry out both state-sponsored activities and cybercrime for their own financial benefit.”

Between 2011 and 2018, four Chinese nationals were charged with hacking the computers of dozens of organizations, institutions, and government agencies in the United States and abroad, according to the US Department of Justice.

President Joe Biden told reporters that the US was still conducting an investigation before taking any countermeasures, drawing comparisons to the murky but widespread cybercrime blamed on Russia by Western officials.

“The Chinese government, not unlike the Russian government, is not doing this themselves, but are protecting those who are doing it, and maybe even accommodating them being able to do it,” Biden told reporters.

The US coordinated its statement Monday with allies — the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Japan, and NATO – in an effort to apply diplomatic pressure on Beijing.

China retaliated, calling the charges of a cyber-attack campaign backed by Beijing “fabricated.”

“The US has gathered its partners to level unjustified allegations against China on the issue of cybersecurity,” Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for China’s foreign ministry, told reporters in Beijing.

“This move was made up out of thin air.”

China’s diplomatic posts throughout the world had sent rebuttals earlier, as Beijing launched its own organized defense.

The claims were described as “completely baseless and reckless” by the Chinese embassy in New Zealand, while Canberra was accused of “parroting US rhetoric” by the Chinese embassy in Australia.

In a statement, the embassy stated, “It is well known that the US has participated in unethical, large, and indiscriminate eavesdropping on many countries, including its partners.”

“In terms of malicious cyber attacks, it is the world champion.”

Biden, like his predecessor Donald Trump, has increased the pressure on China, citing the emerging Asian power’s increasingly assertive activities at home and abroad as justification. Brief News from Washington Newsday.