China accuses the BBC of reporting on the floods as “fake news.”

Beijing launched a harsh attack on the BBC on Thursday, accusing it of spreading “false news” and claiming that the broadcaster was “naturally unpopular” because of its coverage of disastrous floods in central China.

The foreign ministry’s rebuke came after the BBC called on Beijing to end the harassment of its journalists by nationalists who accuse Western media of being biased.

Last week, days of heavy rain triggered record flooding in the central province of Henan, killing at least 99 people.

The BBC claimed its reporters reporting the disaster had faced online abuse, while other news organizations had been hounded on the ground in “attacks that continue to imperil international journalists.”

However, a spokesman for China’s foreign ministry, Zhao Lijian, described the broadcaster as a “Fake News Broadcasting Company” that has “attacked and vilified China, gravely deviating from journalistic standards.”

Zhao claimed that the BBC deserved to be “unpopular with the Chinese populace” and that “hate exists for a purpose.”

On Tuesday, a youth section of China’s ruling Communist Party posted remarks online urging its 1.6 million followers to watch the whereabouts of BBC reporters, sparking a war of words.

The Henan Communist Youth League’s comments prompted nationalist online users to threaten BBC correspondents with death.

Last week, the city of Zhengzhou received a year’s worth of rain in only three days, killing 14 people and trapping more than 500 commuters when the city’s subway system flooded during rush hour.

The wife of one of the subway victims told local media that she would sue the metro operator for carelessness, prompting calls for responsibility from city and provincial officials.

Foreign journalists have been faced with greater hostility, despite appeals for transparency, as sensitivity to any negative representation of China grows.

Reporters in Zhengzhou were mobbed by irate townspeople and grabbed, according to the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of China, while Chinese news assistants received “threat texts.”

“Rhetoric from Chinese Communist Party-affiliated organizations significantly jeopardizes the physical safety of international journalists in China and obstructs free reporting,” it said.

While reporting on a submerged traffic tunnel, AFP reporters were forced to remove film by hostile Zhengzhou residents and were mobbed by dozens of men.

Foreign correspondents in China, Zhao remarked on Thursday, “enjoy an open and free reporting environment.”

However, press freedom advocates argue that there is enough room for international reporters to function. Brief News from Washington Newsday.