Chil Chil is too hot for Chipchase’s competitors.

Chil Chil snatched the Group Three William Hill Chipchase Stakes at Newcastle with a storming late gallop.

Andrew Balding’s five-year-old horse had enough to do with a furlong left, but Silvestre de Sousa’s office gave her a telling turn of foot.

Chil Chil (15-2) stormed past long-time leader Good Effort to win by three-quarters of a length, with Diligent Harry a half-length behind in third.

While the well-liked Diligent Harry was up with the pace in the middle of the track, Good Effort made the running from his stands’ rail draw.

When Khuzaam was reduced to six furlongs for the first time, he appeared to have a chance but never threatened.

Chil Chil was trimmed to 20-1 from 40-1 for the July Cup with Betfair and Paddy Power, and 7-1 from 14-1 for the Stewards’ Cup with both bookmakers.

“I’m overjoyed; she’s a mare who has come a long way since last year,” Balding remarked.

“On a good surface, she’s quite effective, and I’m thrilled she’s now a Group-race winner.

“Due to the soft ground, we were unable to race her in the Wokingham at Royal Ascot last week, but everything has worked out well.”

“I think we’ve definitely blown our cover for the Stewards’ Cup now that the weights haven’t been published yet,” he said of future plans.

“I think we’ll have a shot at the July Cup if the ground warms up quickly.”

“She’s a very talented mare,” said De Sousa, who was also pleased. She’s disappointed a few times, but when she’s on target, she’s fantastic.

“She was really slim early last year, but she’s changed now; she’s matured both emotionally and physically. Andrew has done an excellent job, and his patience with her has paid off today.”