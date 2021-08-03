Chiellini Signs a Two-Year Contract With Juventus

Juventus confirmed on Monday that Giorgio Chiellini has signed a new two-year deal with the Serie A club, only weeks after the Italy captain guided his team to victory at Euro 2020.

Chiellini, 36, was out of contract when his previous term with Juventus expired at the end of June, and Italy was still on the verge of winning the European Championship.

He signed a contract that will last until 2023, despite earlier indications in Italy that he was only willing to sign a deal until the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which will be held in November and December of next year.

“Giorgio Chiellini symbolizes everything Juventus stands for, and his commitment and outstanding performances over the last 16 years have earned him a contract renewal,” Juve said.

“There is a genetic link between Giorgio and Juve. He is an important part of Juve’s past, present, and future,” they continued.

The announcement of his new contract was expected, with chairman Andrea Agnelli stating last week that the club was waiting for him to return from his post-Euro vacation before agreeing to a new contract.

Chiellini joined Juventus in 2005 and was a key member of the club that won nine consecutive Serie A titles before Inter Milan ended their opponents’ supremacy last season.

With Juventus, he has also played in two Champions League finals and won five Italian Cups.

Chiellini and his Juventus partner Leonardo Bonucci were instrumental in Italy’s Euro 2016 success, providing the stable foundation on which Roberto Mancini’s energetic team thrived.

The Azzurri were dominant throughout the tournament, cruising through their group and knocking out Belgium and Spain in the knockout stages before defeating England on penalties in the final at Wembley.

He has 112 caps for his country, with a runner-up result at Euro 2012.