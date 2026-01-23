Chiefs Revamp Coaching Staff After Tumultuous 2025 NFL Season

The Kansas City Chiefs are shaking up their coaching staff following a disappointing 2025 season that ended with the franchise’s first losing record since 2012. After an unexpected 6-11 finish and missing the playoffs for the first time since Patrick Mahomes took over as starting quarterback in 2018, the Chiefs have moved swiftly to address the issues that plagued their campaign. This includes parting ways with offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and bringing back Eric Bieniemy to reclaim the role.

Mahomes Injury Drives Key Coaching Decisions

The Chiefs’ season took a major downturn when quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a torn ACL in Week 15 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Before his injury, Mahomes had been playing at a high level, throwing for 3,587 yards and 22 touchdowns, but his absence left the offense sputtering. The Chiefs finished the season with just six wins, falling well short of expectations and their customary spot in the postseason.

The decision to bring back Bieniemy, who served as offensive coordinator for the Chiefs from 2018 to 2022, reflects the team’s need for stability and innovation moving forward. Bieniemy was integral to the Chiefs’ two Super Bowl victories during his previous tenure and is seen as a key figure in the team’s offensive success. After a brief stint with the Washington Commanders, where his offensive unit failed to meet expectations, Bieniemy’s return is seen as a chance to reinvigorate the Chiefs’ offense and help Mahomes bounce back from his injury.

Bieniemy’s return was met with enthusiasm from both players and fans, including Mahomes, who expressed his gratitude for the coaching changes. “Thank you coach for everything! Made me a better player and man!” Mahomes posted on social media. The Chiefs organization also issued a tribute to Nagy, thanking him for his contributions during his tenure, which included two Super Bowl victories.

The coaching changes were not limited to Nagy’s departure. Several other offensive assistants were also let go, including running backs coach Todd Pinkston and wide receivers coach Connor Embree. Meanwhile, some defensive assistants, such as Louie Addazio and Alex Whittingham, have moved on to college football programs. These moves follow critiques of the Chiefs’ offense, which struggled without Mahomes and failed to adapt to his absence. Some analysts pointed to Nagy’s influence as a factor in the decline of Mahomes’ performance.

With the Chiefs now looking to reset and recover from their worst season in years, they have turned to Bieniemy, whose innovative offensive strategies had once helped the team rise to the top of the NFL. The hope is that, with Mahomes recovering and Bieniemy back at the helm, the Chiefs will be able to regain their dominance in the AFC and return to championship contention in 2026.

Though Kansas City is now in a rebuilding phase after an unexpected setback, the franchise remains committed to its core strength: continuity. While questions about Mahomes’ recovery and the effectiveness of the coaching changes remain, the Chiefs are determined to move past their recent struggles and reestablish themselves as a force in the NFL.