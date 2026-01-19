Chiefs Eye Eric Bieniemy’s Return as OC After Nagy’s Departure

The Kansas City Chiefs have officially requested an interview with Eric Bieniemy for their vacant offensive coordinator position, signaling a potential reunion between the veteran coach and the team. This move comes as the Chiefs look to rebound from a disappointing 2025 season, their first losing campaign in the Patrick Mahomes-Andy Reid era. With current offensive coordinator Matt Nagy’s contract expiring and his possible departure to the Tennessee Titans, the Chiefs are eager to bring back Bieniemy, who led one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses in his previous tenure.

Bears’ Rushing Attack Thrived Under Bieniemy

In 2025, Bieniemy served as the Chicago Bears’ running backs coach, where his impact was immediately felt. Under his guidance, the Bears finished third in the league in both total rushing yards and average yards per carry. Running backs D’Andre Swift and rookie Kyle Monangai combined for nearly 1,900 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. Swift surpassed 1,000 yards for the first time in his career, while Monangai added a strong 783 yards. This stellar rushing game played a key role in the Bears’ unexpected playoff push, although their season ended in a heartbreaking 20-17 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round. With the offseason now underway, the Bears face the reality of potentially losing Bieniemy, whose coaching prowess helped transform their offense.

Bieniemy’s return to the Chiefs would be a significant homecoming. He joined Kansas City in 2013 as running backs coach and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2018, a role he held until 2022. During his tenure, the Chiefs’ offense became one of the NFL’s most dominant, powered by Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce. Bieniemy’s unit led the league in scoring multiple times and secured two Super Bowl victories. Even after the departure of star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, the offense continued to thrive. In his final season as OC, the Chiefs topped the NFL with 29.2 points per game, and Mahomes threw a career-high 50 touchdowns.

Despite his success, Bieniemy was often overlooked for head coaching roles, even after numerous interviews. In 2023, he moved to the Washington Commanders as offensive coordinator, hoping to prove himself further. However, after a disappointing 4-13 season, Bieniemy parted ways with the Commanders and returned to coaching at UCLA in 2024 before joining the Bears the following year.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has long supported Bieniemy’s career aspirations, stating in 2023 that Bieniemy “has been tremendous for us” and hoping he would eventually get his chance to lead a team. Mahomes, too, has spoken highly of Bieniemy’s qualities, emphasizing the need for an offensive coordinator who holds players accountable and consistently brings new ideas. “You have to continue to evolve and get better,” Mahomes said, reflecting the team’s desire for innovation coupled with continuity.

The Chiefs’ offense, while still bolstered by elite talent, struggled in 2025. A return from Bieniemy could help restore their high-scoring identity, and many fans are already speculating about the impact of his return. The Chiefs must complete their interview process with the Bears before making any official announcement, but the momentum for a Bieniemy comeback is clearly building.

For the Bears, the potential loss of Bieniemy would be bittersweet. His work with Swift and Monangai helped transform their rushing attack into one of the league’s best. The Bears will now face the challenge of finding a replacement capable of maintaining that success moving forward.