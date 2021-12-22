Chief ‘Confident’ Covid-hit Nadal Will Play at the Australian Open.

Despite testing positive for Covid-19, Australian Open chairman Craig Tiley said Wednesday that Rafael Nadal will compete in Melbourne, despite new reservations about Novak Djokovic.

After returning home from an exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi, Nadal stated he tested positive for the drug and was having “some bad moments.”

Despite the fact that the 20-time Grand Slam champion claimed he was reviewing all of his playing obligations, Tiley believes Nadal will be ready to defend his Australian Open title in January.

The tournament director told reporters in Melbourne, “I’m optimistic Rafa will be here.”

“Players that test positive now will have to wait until they are no longer infectious, and then they will be alright.”

Djokovic, the world number one, has won nine of his 20 Grand Slams at Melbourne Park, but his hesitation to clarify if he has been vaccinated has raised major doubts.

Although the 34-year-name old’s has been added to the tournament’s entrance list, his father, Srdjan, has reportedly stated that his participation is still uncertain.

Tiley claimed that at the Australian Open, “a small fraction” of unvaccinated players and staff will be allowed medical exemptions, but that their identities would be protected by tight privacy rules.

He had no knowledge of any players alerting the organizers that they were exempt.

“Either Novak will be immunized or he will have a medical exemption if he shows up at the Australian Open,” Tiley added.

“Medically, he doesn’t talk about it with anyone — I’m not going to ask Novak about it because it’s none of my business.”

Any hint that Djokovic had got a vaccination exemption would almost certainly elicit a furious public outcry in Melbourne, which has been under lockdown for long periods in an attempt to contain the illness.

Serena Williams and Roger Federer, as well as Jennifer Brady, Karolina Pliskova, Bianca Andreescu, and Karolina Muchova, have all been forced to withdraw from the Australian Open due to injuries.

Dominic Thiem, the former US Open winner, is still recovering from an injury, while rising star Emma Raducanu and Olympic champion Belinda Bencic have both tested positive for Covid-19.

Tiley said there was still time for coronavirus-infected participants to recuperate in time for the event, which starts on January 17.

“Your timing would be now if you’re going to test positive and want to play the Australian Open,” he remarked.