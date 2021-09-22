Chelsea’s Xabi Alonso has announced that he would no longer kneel in protest against racism, claiming that it has “lost its strength.”

The Spanish left-back had knee surgery last season, but is yet to get it done this season in the English Premier League.

“I just prefer to do things this way,” Alonso explained.

“It’s just how I work.” Another option, I believe, exists. And I think it’s losing some traction in the opposite direction. As a result, I’d rather do it this way to show that I fully support the fight against racism.”

Alonso also stated that he plans to make a new gesture that would be more obvious and unequivocal in its message.

“I am fully opposed to racism and all types of discrimination,” Alsonso added, “but I prefer to place my finger on the ‘No to racism’ emblem, like they do in some other sports and football in other countries.”

“I prefer to do it this way because it allows me to express categorically that I am against racism and that I value all people.”

Alonso isn’t the only player who has abandoned the kneeling position.

Wilfried Zaha, a Crystal Palace attacker, chose to stop kneeling in March because he thought it was “degrading.”

Kneeling could become “just a nice hashtag or a good pin badge,” according to Queens Park Rangers director of football Les Ferdinand, who claimed in September 2020 that there is a strong chance that it would become “just a pretty hashtag or a good pin badge.”

Alonso hasn’t told his teammates yet, but he believes they’ll be behind him every step of the way.

Chelsea’s Reece James, Romelu Lukaku, Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Antonio Rudiger are among the players who have suffered racial abuse in the Premier League.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is also in support of Alonso’s decision.

“Isn’t it normally the case that once you make a gesture, everyone else follows suit, and once you’ve done it a few times since there are so many games, it becomes routine, and the effect fades?” Tuchel was perplexed.

"I can see where he's coming from if he's trying to make a point… He has sufficient experience and is sufficiently responsible. That's the way things are right now. This fad began with a few lone individuals kneeling and has since grown into a wider phenomenon.