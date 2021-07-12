Chelsea’s Top Target May Not Arrive This Summer Transfer Window, According to Rumors

The rumored “impending” transfer of Erling Haaland to the English Premier League this summer may not materialize.

Despite reports that Haaland and Chelsea had reached an agreement on personal terms earlier this season, it appears that the Borussia Dortmund striker will have to wait until next season if he is serious about leaving Germany.

According to Football London, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has set a deadline for Haaland’s choice to join the Premier League.

Dortmund is already in a difficult situation, having previously traded Haaland’s teammate Jadon Sancho to Manchester United earlier this summer.

They have no other motivation for letting Haaland to leave this summer but to get a large sum of money.

They genuinely want Haaland to join Chelsea as soon as possible, according to Bild, since they believe he is one of the keys to the team finishing higher in the Premier League and defending their UEFA Champions League title.

To their credit, signing Haaland is a wonderful fit, since the 20-year-old has 57 goals in 59 games for Dortmund in all competitions.

Ten of their 57 goals have come in eight outings in the Champions League.

Manchester United and Manchester City have also been mentioned as possible destinations for Haaland, while his agent, Mino Raiola, has been seen in Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Haaland’s €75 million ($89.1 million) release clause is likely to be exercised next summer, thus making him a free agent.

Michael Zorc, the club’s sporting director, believes that this is insignificant for Haaland.

“Not a single thing has changed. We’re still working on the new season with Erling, according to Zorc via Bild.

Whether Haaland joins a Premier League club or remains in the Bundesliga this summer, his spectacular ability to score goals will keep his name in the headlines.