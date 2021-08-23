Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku has a net worth of $266,000 every week.

Romelu Lukaku has returned to Chelsea, almost precisely ten years after his first appearance at the club and seven years after his departure. Based on cumulative transfer fees, his new contract with the Blues makes him the most expensive player of all time.

According to The Guardian, the 28-year-old forward’s five-year transfer from Inter Milan was valued a stunning £97.5 million (about $135 million). Lukaku’s total transfer fees now stand at £289 million ($395 million), surpassing Neymar to take the top spot on the list.

According to The Athletic, the deal pays Lukaku €12 million to €13 million ($14 million to $15 million) per year, or roughly $266,000 per week after taxes. This makes the soccer sensation this season’s highest-paid player at Stamford Bridge.

Lukaku has amassed a net worth of $20 million over the course of his career, according to Celebrity Net Worth. It’s unclear whether this figure includes his most recent deal.

After signing professional terms with R.S.C. Anderlecht at the age of 16, Lukaku made his debut for the Belgian club.

In 2011, he moved to Chelsea for the first time, signing a five-year deal worth an estimated £10 million ($13.7 million) at Stamford Bridge. Lukaku did not make his Premier League debut for Chelsea until May 2012, when he assisted on a John Terry goal and earned man-of-the-match honors.

From 2012 to 2013, he was on loan at West Bromwich Albion, then from 2013 to 2014, he was at Everton. In July 2014, he signed a five-year contract with Everton for a then-club-record cost of £28 million ($38 million).

Manchester United signed the striker on a five-year contract in 2017 for a reported £75 million ($102 million) from Everton, according to the BBC. He didn’t stay long with the Premier League team, as he was sold to Inter Milan for £74 million ($101 million) two years later after scoring 42 goals in 96 games for United.

Lukaku went on to score 64 goals in 95 games for Inter Milan, winning the Serie A title in 2020-21.

Lukaku’s return to Chelsea this year was regarded with skepticism due to the fact that his contract was one of the most costly in history for a player above the age of 25 at the time of signing. However, many experts believe he has elevated the Blues to one of the favorites. Brief News from Washington Newsday.