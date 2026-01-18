Chelsea’s Pursuit of Rennes’ Jeremy Jacquet Faces Significant Hurdles

As the January transfer window enters its final stages, Chelsea’s ambitious bid to secure Rennes’ 20-year-old central defender Jeremy Jacquet is encountering increasing challenges. Despite a strong push from the Premier League club to bolster their shaky defense, Rennes is holding firm on their hefty price tag, and the club’s desire for a Champions League spot further complicates matters.

Price Tag and Champions League Ambitions Stand in Chelsea’s Way

Negotiations between Chelsea and Rennes have been underway since mid-January, but tensions have risen as both sides remain far apart on Jacquet’s value. Chelsea’s sporting director Andrea Berta began initial discussions as early as December 2025, with the Blues keen to secure the French center-back for a fee believed to be in the region of £50 million. However, Rennes, armed with Jacquet’s new contract extension running until 2029, is demanding over €60 million for their star defender—setting their sights on eclipsing the €64 million received for Jeremy Doku’s move to Manchester City.

Jacquet, who has been a standout performer in Ligue 1 since joining Rennes’ first team in 2024, has quickly become one of the most sought-after young defenders in Europe. His aerial prowess, anticipation, and ability to bring the ball out from the back make him a perfect fit for Chelsea’s defensive rebuild. However, despite Chelsea’s aggressive pursuit, the French side has made it clear that they will only part with Jacquet for an “irrefusable offer”—a stance that may delay the deal until summer.

Rennes’ reluctance to sell mid-season is not only about the fee. The French club is locked in a fierce battle for a Champions League qualification spot, and Jacquet is considered a key piece in their defensive lineup. As Rennes eyes a top-four finish in Ligue 1, any move to let go of their star defender now could jeopardize their European aspirations. Club chairman Arnaud Pouille has emphasized that Jacquet’s departure could only be considered if Chelsea’s offer is compelling enough to outweigh the potential risk to Rennes’ season.

For Chelsea, the stakes are high. The club is currently eight points behind Liverpool in the race for the top four, sitting in eighth place in the Premier League, and their five-game winless streak has raised alarms. New manager Liam Rosenior is under pressure to reinforce the defense ahead of key matches, with a London derby against Brentford looming on January 24, 2026. The need for new defensive talent is critical, and Jacquet remains the top target despite interest from other major clubs, including Arsenal, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich.

Should the negotiations with Rennes stall, Chelsea has already earmarked alternatives, including Bournemouth’s Marco Senesi and Jacobo Ramon of Como, but Jacquet remains the priority. Chelsea’s transparency regarding their need for a center-back has drawn both praise and criticism. While it has shown the club’s resolve, it has also allowed rival clubs to gauge their desperation, potentially complicating future negotiations.

Meanwhile, Rennes is bracing for the potential loss of their defensive lynchpin by accelerating talks with Fenerbahçe for Polish international Sebastian Szymański. If completed, Szymański’s arrival could help fill the void in attack, but replacing Jacquet’s defensive presence would prove far more challenging for the club.

As Chelsea’s opening bid edges closer to the €50 million mark, the January window is quickly drawing to a close. Whether the Blues can convince Rennes to sell now or if they will have to wait until summer remains uncertain. The transfer saga is far from over, and with both clubs holding firm, fans and pundits alike are bracing for what could become one of the most talked-about deals of the window.