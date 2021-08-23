Chelsea’s newest acquisition discusses his ‘dominant’ debut against Arsenal.

Chelsea’s finest summer transfer window signing had a lot to say about his Premier League debut against Arsenal.

This weekend, Thomas Tuchel’s side beat Arsenal by two goals, and Romelu Lukaku demonstrated how vital he is and will be to Chelsea’s climb to the top of the English Premier League standings.

Reece, a right-back James and Lukaku were instrumental in the victory, as James assisted on a goal for the Belgian after 15 minutes, and James doubled the lead after 20 minutes.

Arsenal showed indications of energy and aggression in the second half, but they were unable to score, and the Gunners were defeated at Emirates Stadium.

Lukaku described his second tenure with Chelsea as a “dream come true,” and he confirmed earlier this week that Tuchel can call on him to start against Arsenal “if he wants to.”

He also promised Chelsea supporters that he would be worth every penny of the £97.5 million ($133.9 million) transfer fee he received.

Lukaku remarked about his performance against Arsenal after the game.

“I’d describe you as dominant. Dominant. Every time, I make an effort to improve. Every time, I make an effort to improve. I’ve still got a long way to go. It felt fantastic to win and get off to a strong start. Now we must continue to labor, build, and strengthen ourselves. The Premier League is a fiercely competitive league, but we are up to the task and certain that we can improve.”

Both Rob Holding and Pablo Mari had no response for Lukaku’s strength and level of play against Arsenal’s defensive line.

The Belgian international also mentioned how things seemed to fall into place for them against Arsenal, and how happy he is to have been able to contribute.

“We knew it was going to be a significant game for us,” Lukaku added.

“Everyone was watching us, and we performed admirably. I tried to help the squad as an individual, and I stated that I wanted to bring something new to the table, which I believe I did. That is the most essential thing to me, and I want to keep doing it to help the team win.”

On Saturday, August 28, Chelsea will play Liverpool for the second time in a row.