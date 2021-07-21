Chelsea’s Midfield Prodigy Leaves The Blues To Sign With Leeds United

Many people still feel Manchester City’s hold on the English Premier League, as they have won two titles in the last three years.

As a result, many teams in England’s top flight have been obliged to recruit talent from throughout Europe in order to compete with Manchester City.

Manchester United has agreed to terms with Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund in the hopes of ending an eight-year wait for a top-flight return.

Chelsea, on the other hand, has been on the lookout for a major addition throughout the summer transfer window.

Early in the window, they were associated with Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, but that has since altered after the young striker announced his intention to stay at the club.

As a result of the striker’s decision not to join, the team is now hoping that one of its youth players develops swiftly and is called up to the main roster later this season.

Leeds United, on the other hand, has other ideas.

Lewis Bate, an 18-year-old midfield prodigy, has turned down a contract offer from Chelsea.

For those unfamiliar with Bate’s name, he is a member of the England Under-19 international team who is known for his excellent passing and ability to weave his way through the middle.

Despite his short stature of 5-foot-6, his ability to make plays and excellent placement allow him to make effective tackles and disrupt plays.

He’s also a rising leader, having led Chelsea’s U-15 squad to a treble, indicating that he has a lot of first-team potential.

Bate has one year left on his contract, but he has declined the aforementioned offer because he wants to build his own name in the Premier League, especially because Chelsea already has a plethora of midfield talent.

Leeds supporters have compared him to Kalvin Phillips. He’s an ideal fit for Marcelo Bielsa’s squad, as his aforementioned abilities will help him to flourish as a member of the club.

Chelsea’s future is jeopardized by Bate’s departure for Leeds. But they’ll be alright moving ahead as they continue their pursuit for a big-name signing this summer.