Chelsea’s manager is perplexed by his team’s performance against Juventus in the Champions League.

Chelsea’s uninspired team lost 1-0 to Juventus in the UEFA Champions League group stages, and club manager Thomas Tuchel was at a loss for words to characterize the defeat.

“I felt we were a little sluggish and fatigued in our decision-making. Tuchel remarked of his team’s performance, “It’s a strange one to dissect.”

“We were so excellent in training yesterday, but we weren’t good enough, and we weren’t free enough today. I’m not sure why, but the entire squad was involved.”

The Blues who faced Juventus did not appear to be the monsters that the English Premier League had been anticipating this season.

Chelsea performed sloppily throughout, with only one shot on goal and a leaky defense that was regularly exploited by Juventus’ quick attack.

The Blues may have had control of the ball for 73 percent of the game, but they did little nothing with it.

They also received three yellow cards, demonstrating their dissatisfaction with the match’s outcome.

After a shove to the back of Juan Cuadrado’s head, normally calm defender Marcos Alonso would be the first to be booked.

Antonio Rudiger and Hakim Ziyech were the other two players to receive a yellow card for excessively physical challenges, according to the officials.

Juventus, on the other hand, would score the game-winning goal 10 seconds into the second half, due to a blitzing onslaught.

Following the kickoff, Juventus midfielder Federico Bernardeschi passed the ball over to a galloping Federico Chiesa for the goal, causing the Chelsea defense to be confused.

“At our level, conceding an easy goal like this in the first seconds of the second half is impossible,” Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho told BT Sport.

“Normally, if you know what’s coming and have a defensive organization like we do, you can always defend it. As a result, we were punished. We should have been a lot more focused.”

Chelsea is now in second place in Group H after their loss to Juventus, and they will need a win over Malmo FF on October 21 to acquire some breathing room.

Chelsea and Tuchel will seek to get back on track when they visit Southampton to Stamford Bridge for a Premier League match on Saturday, October 2.