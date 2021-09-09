Chelsea’s Champions League hero could leave amid PSG interest; Tuchel faces a setback, according to reports.

According to reports, Thomas Tuchel’s plans may be jeopardized because defender Antonio Rudiger is anticipated to depart the club due to interest from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

If Rudiger, who has just one year left on his current Chelsea contract, does not sign a new deal, he will be free to resume contract negotiations with teams outside of Europe on January 1, 2022, and PSG are hoping to take advantage of the situation, according to French daily Le10 Sport.

Tuchel, who took over as Chelsea manager in the middle of last season, guided the Blues to Champions League glory in 2020-21, with the defense serving as the backbone of his achievement.

While Cesar Azpilicueta, a Spanish right-back, continues to impress for Chelsea from anywhere on the back line, Rudiger, Thiago Silva, and Andreas Christensen round out Chelsea’s excellent defense.

Rudiger only appeared in one of Chelsea’s opening 15 Premier League games last season under Frank Lampard’s leadership. Tuchel’s entrance, on the other hand, effectively turned the tables on his countryman Rudiger. After club captain Azpi, the 28-year-old center-back finished the 2020-21 season as Tuchel’s second-most utilised player.

Rudiger also played the entire 90 minutes in the Champions League final, where Kai Havertz scored the game-winning goal to give Chelsea their second European title. Manchester City, despite being England’s strongest attacking team, failed to threaten their Premier League rivals in the final in Portugal. Tuchel’s Chelsea put on a near-perfect defense performance, with Rudiger playing a key role.

While all of Tuchel’s top defenders are in the latter years of their contracts, it is known that Rudiger, who is 28 years old, is attracting the most interest from various European clubs.

According to Spanish news outlet Fichajes, three major clubs — Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Juventus – are keeping an eye on Rudiger’s contract status at Chelsea. According to the article, Tuchel has personally demanded that Chelsea’s management move rapidly to extend Rudiger’s contract, who has been with the club since 2017. Tuchel wants Azpi and Christensen to stay with the Blues as well.

Rudiger joined Chelsea from Roma in the summer of 2017 for a fee of roughly $40 million. The German center-back has helped Chelsea win four trophies over the years, including the Champions League, Super Cup, FA Cup, and Europa League, and has appeared in four finals with the club.