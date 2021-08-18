Chelsea’s $47 million star forward departs for Roma to join Jose Mourinho.

Tammy Abraham, a Chelsea forward, has departed the Premier League club to join Jose Mourinho at AS Roma in the summer of 2021.

According to Roma’s official website, the Italian club spent $47 million for Abraham, who won the Champions League with Chelsea last season. “A variety of performance-related terms are included in the overall transfer agreement, based on both the player’s and the club’s successes. Chelsea will also be entitled to a portion of any future transfer fees involving the striker, according to Roma.

Abraham, who made his professional debut for Chelsea in 2015, has signed a five-year deal with Roma and will wear the No. 9 shirt.

According to BBC Sport, the 23-year-old England international’s contract includes a $93 million buy-back provision.

“You can tell whether a club is serious about you, and Roma made their intentions obvious right away. Roma is a team that has earned the right to compete for titles and trophies. I’ve won important trophies before, and I’d like to do it again, so I’d like to assist this team in achieving that goal and advancing to the level where Roma belongs. After signing the contract, Abraham told Roma’s website, “It’s a huge pleasure to be the No. 9 at this club, and I can’t wait to get started and help the squad.”

Abraham, who entered Chelsea’s academy when he was eight years old, was a member of the Chelsea youth side that won the UEFA Youth League and the FA Youth Cup in consecutive years in 2015 and 2016. He ended up making 82 appearances for Chelsea’s first team in all competitions, scoring 30 goals and assisting on 12 occasions.

After Rui Patricio, Eldor Shomurodov, and Matias Vina, Abraham became Roma’s fourth summer signing.

Abraham missed playing for Mourinho when he was at Chelsea. After the Portuguese manager and Chelsea agreed to part ways in December 2015, interim manager Guus Hiddink gave Abraham his Chelsea debut in a 1-1 Premier League draw with Liverpool in May 2016.

Mourinho led Chelsea for two periods, from 2004 to 2007 and again from 2013 to 2015. Mourinho won two Premier League titles during his first term at Chelsea, and he helped the club win another during his second stint. He also assisted the Blues in winning the FA Cup. Brief News from Washington Newsday.