Chelsea’s $40 million man is in talks with Premier League rivals Man City, despite PSG’s interest.

Antonio Rudiger, a defender for Chelsea, is said to be in talks with a number of big European teams, including Premier League rivals Manchester City.

Rudiger’s current Chelsea contract expires in the summer of 2022, and according to Italian sports journalist Gianluca di Marzio, who has a track record in transfer markets, he is most likely to join Juventus or Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

“Rudiger is in talks with Juventus, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, and even Paris Saint-Germain, who are still looking for a defender. It’s hard to imagine him signing a new contract. He’ll be a member of one of the four teams listed “Wetten Freunde, a German news outlet, quoted Di Marzio as saying.

While Chelsea and Rudiger have yet to agree on a new deal, Sports Illustrated reports that Bayern Munich is interested in signing the German center-back.

Real Madrid is also said to be keeping an eye on Rudiger’s contract issue at Chelsea. Los Blancos are still dealing with the effects of the virus and are unlikely to spend heavily in the transfer market. Rudiger is expected to join Real Madrid on a free transfer or at a reduced price in January.

Rudiger is said to be dissatisfied with the money Chelsea has offered him so far, as well as their lack of effort to offer him the deal he believes he deserves. Rudiger joined Chelsea from Roma in 2017 for a cost of $40 million.

Chelsea is also reportedly interested in signing Pau from Villarreal, who is seen as a perfect substitute for Ramos at Real Madrid.

Despite having an abundance of defenders, Manchester City has shown interest in Rudiger, unless the Etihad side is searching for a replacement for Aymeric Laporte.

Chelsea crushed Norwich City 7-0 in the Premier League on Saturday, putting them on top of the standings with 22 points.

Liverpool now has a better goal differential than Manchester United after scoring five goals against them, although they are still a point behind Chelsea in the 2021-22 Premier League table. Manchester City, the reigning champions, are in third place with 20 points from nine games.