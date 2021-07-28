Chelsea’s $208 million target rules out a move to the Premier League: ‘It’s just rumors,’ says the narrator.

Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund has ruled out a move to the Premier League in the summer of 2021, calling reports of a $208 million deal with Chelsea “simply gossip.”

Haaland told media at Dortmund’s pre-season training in Switzerland that $208 million is “a lot of money for a person!”

Chelsea had been said to be preparing a large bid for Haaland, who is under contract with Dortmund until 2024. Despite the fact that Chelsea won the 2020-21 Champions League final by defeating Manchester City, Thomas Tuchel is looking for a new striker ahead of the next season.

The German club has stated on numerous times that it has no intention of selling Haaland and will only accept offers of $204 million or more for the youthful phenomenon.

“I’m not sure what I have to say about this. My contract is up in three years, and I’m loving my time here (at Dortmund). I hadn’t spoken to my agency in a month before yesterday – I believe you have the answer there. That isn’t anything I am really concerned about. It’s a lot of money; to be honest, I hope it’s only rumors since that’s a lot of money for one person!” In a press conference in Switzerland, Haaland was cited by Sky Sports as saying.

Dortmund will not lose another major player like Haaland this summer, following the departure of Jadon Sancho to Manchester United earlier this month.

Despite the fact that Haaland is Chelsea’s primary target, a deal before the 2021-22 season appears doubtful. Chelsea is also said to have identified Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski as a possible replacement for Haaland.

Meanwhile, Haaland has been a long-term Manchester United target. According to reports, the Red Devils may use Anthony Martial in a swap deal to bring Haaland to Old Trafford. During the 2020 January transfer window, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer was unable to sign Haaland, who instead transferred to Dortmund from RB Salzburg.

Despite the fact that Haaland’s current contract with the Bundesliga club has three years left on it, he might be available for as little as $88 million in the summer of 2022. This is due to a clause added by his Super Agent, Mino Raiola, in his Dortmund contract.