Chelsea’s $132 million man admits to being dissatisfied with Thomas Tuchel’s system.

Romelu Lukaku has stated that he is “unhappy” with Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel’s current system before admitting that he would like to return to Inter Milan in the future.

Lukaku, who has scored in Chelsea’s previous two games, is still recovering from an injury and COVID-19 that has limited him to only six Premier League appearances since mid-October.

The 28-year-old Belgian attacker has stated that Tuchel’s current system does not fit him, but that he will grind his way back to his best form for the Blues.

“Physically, I’m OK, in fact, I’m doing even better than before. I’m physically fine after two years in Italy, where I spent a lot of time at Inter working with trainers and nutritionists. It’s only natural that I’m dissatisfied with the situation. The head coach has decided to implement a new method, and I must not give up; I must continue to work hard and be professional. I’m not pleased with the circumstances, but I’m a hard worker, and I can’t give up now “Sky Sports quoted Lukaku as saying.

Lukaku has seven goals and two assisted in 18 appearances in all competitions thus far in the 2021-22 season.

Chelsea is in second place in the table with 42 points after 20 league games, eight points behind leaders Manchester City.

Chelsea’s next match is against Liverpool, with the winner taking second place in the league table. In the Premier League, Liverpool has three wins in their last five games, while Chelsea has only two wins in five games.

Meanwhile, Lukaku, who joined Chelsea for $132 million from Inter Milan in the summer of 2021, has stated that the Serie A club holds a special place in his heart and that he would want to play for them again in the future.

Lukaku left Inter Milan after winning the Serie A title for the first time in 11 years.

“Everything that transpired, in my opinion, was not supposed to happen the way it did. It pains me how I left Inter, how I spoke with the fans, because it is not the right moment now, but it was not the right time when I left. Now I believe it is appropriate to talk because I have always stated that Inter is in my heart and that I would return to play there, which I sincerely hope will happen “Added he.

Between 2019 and 2021, Lukaku spent two seasons with Inter Milan. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.