Chelsea Women Face Arsenal in Key WSL Clash

Arsenal Women will aim to close the gap on second-place Chelsea when they visit Stamford Bridge this Saturday for a crucial Barclays Women’s Super League encounter. Currently sitting third in the league, the Gunners trail Chelsea by four points, while also holding a slender advantage over fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur on goal difference. The match provides an opportunity for both teams to make a significant push for a top-tier finish, with Manchester City currently six points clear at the top.

Recent Form

Chelsea began the 2025/26 WSL season in fine form, securing six wins from their opening seven games. However, their recent results have been less convincing, managing only two wins in their last five outings. After a 1-1 draw with Arsenal at the Emirates, the Blues were held to another 1-1 draw at Liverpool before suffering a surprising 1-0 home defeat to Everton. Despite these setbacks, they bounced back with dominant victories over Brighton