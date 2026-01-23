Chelsea Women Explore Moving Matches to Larger Venues to Boost Attendance

Chelsea Women’s Football Club is exploring the possibility of staging more matches away from their current home at Kingsmeadow Stadium in an effort to boost attendance figures. Head coach Sonia Bompastor revealed that discussions are ongoing about the potential move, as the club seeks to increase its matchday atmosphere and reach larger crowds.

The Blues have called the 4,850-capacity Kingsmeadow home since 2017, but with attendance numbers lagging behind those of their rivals, including Arsenal Women, Chelsea is keen to attract more supporters. Arsenal’s decision to play all their matches at the Emirates has resulted in significantly higher crowd numbers, averaging 36,450 spectators per game, with their highest attendance this season reaching 56,537 during a match against Chelsea in August.

In contrast, Chelsea’s attendance at Kingsmeadow has not exceeded 11,137, despite playing high-profile matches such as their Champions League encounter with Barcelona at Stamford Bridge. The club’s average attendance currently sits at 6,397. With the aim of drawing more fans to their matches, Chelsea is considering hosting more games at larger venues in the future.

Alternative Venues in the Works

As part of their strategy, Chelsea is in talks about the possibility of playing at other stadiums, including Brentford’s Gtech Stadium, which has a seating capacity of 17,250. The club is also considering Queens Park Rangers’ 18,439-seat Loftus Road and Wimbledon’s Plough Lane, which holds 9,300 fans. These venues would allow the team to host larger crowds and potentially fill more seats compared to the current Kingsmeadow setting.

Bompastor spoke about the club’s plans ahead of an upcoming match against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge, where they anticipate a crowd of around 30,000. “We’re excited to experience that atmosphere with the fans,” Bompastor said, emphasizing the importance of finding ways to increase the fanbase. “The club is having great conversations about the future of the stadium,” she added. “With multiple competitions, clashes with the men’s team, and Champions League fixtures, it’s important to consider all options.”

In her comments, Bompastor also congratulated Arsenal for their success in building a passionate fanbase, which she believes other clubs, including Chelsea, strive to emulate.