Chelsea will be put to the test by Manchester City, while Liverpool and Manchester United try to keep up.

On Saturday, Chelsea will face Premier League winners Manchester City in a stern test of the champions’ title credentials, as Liverpool and Manchester United try to keep up with Thomas Tuchel’s side.

After purchasing Romelu Lukaku to give a cutting edge to their attack, the Blues are well-equipped to conclude the season as English champions for the first time since 2017.

However, Liverpool and Manchester United, the 2020 title winners, are tied for first place with 13 points after five games.

AFP Sport examines some of the hot topics ahead of the weekend’s events.

Even though the season is still new, Alan Shearer, a former England captain turned TV pundit, believes Chelsea will be difficult to stop.

Last season, Tuchel’s club defeated Manchester City three times, including in the Champions League final.

Since then, they’ve added Lukaku from Inter Milan and have been defensively solid, conceding only one goal in the league.

Shearer noted in his BBC Sport column, “Lukaku is not the only reason they are so formidable.”

“Without him, they won the Champions League in May. But with his addition, they no longer have a weak link in their lineup, and they also have a lot of depth.”

Although it is too early to declare the game at Stamford Bridge a championship decider, City manager Pep Guardiola will not want to leave London six points behind one of his primary competitors.

Norwich have lost 15 Premier League games in a row under Daniel Farke, the longest losing streak in English top-flight history by a single manager.

The Canaries were relegated to the Championship at the end of the 2019/20 season, ending their nightmare run. They instantly retaliated.

Norwich were given a difficult job in their return to the English Premier League, with their first four matches against Liverpool, Manchester City, Leicester, and Arsenal, before losing to Watford last week.

The Canaries are only three points behind Wolves in 16th position, but they must improve their form quickly, with Farke citing their weak defense as the major issue.

He remarked ahead of this weekend’s trip to Everton, “We need to be difficult to play against.”

“We need more steel and a nastier approach. We also require a result in order to maintain our confidence.”

Harry Kane has had a slow start to the season for Tottenham Hotspur after a move to Manchester City fell through, and he is still without a Premier League goal.

