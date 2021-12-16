Chelsea vs Everton: BT Sport, live stream, and injury updates

Everton travels to West London to face Chelsea tonight in the hopes of getting back on track.

Rafa Benitez was expecting to build on his side’s triumph against Arsenal at Goodison Park with a winning result at Selhurst Park over the weekend, but that was not the case as Crystal Palace won 3-1.

Everton is now 14th in the Premier League, but if they win all three points against Stamford Bridge, they will move up to 11th.

Blues manager Rafa Benitez, on the other hand, will be well aware of how difficult it is to win at his old club.

Everton’s visit to Stamford Bridge is shown live on BT Sport 2 today at 7:45pm.

The build-up to the match versus the European champions will begin at 7:15 p.m.

Alternatively, our Chelsea against Everton live match blog will provide you with the most up-to-date information from the game.

Lucas Digne is ruled out of tonight’s encounter against Chelsea due to illness.

After a potential disagreement with the manager, the defender has been missing from the past two Blues lineups, which were to face Arsenal and Crystal Palace.

Richarlison suffered a calf injury against Palace last time out, and it was also announced on Tuesday that both Andros Townsend and Seamus Coleman were forced to leave the field with injuries.

The match will also be missed by Dominic Calvert-Lewin and, maybe, Allan.