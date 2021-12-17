Chelsea Transfer Rumors: Gaffer Says Transfer Policy Is Dependent On Ben Chilwell

As the winter transfer season approaches its opening, transfer rumors are resurfacing, and Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said that his intentions will be dependent on lately injured left-back Ben Chilwell.

“First and foremost, we need to be certain about what we’re going to do with Ben. Then we determine whether to pursue internal answers and whether we are confident in our ability to get through this phase. Everything hinges on Ben Chilwell’s absence and the length of his absence. Then, on the other hand, [we may consider]whether there is something to do, whether there is an opportunity to do something,” Tuchel told the media via Football London.

The 24-year-old left-back is now out of commission after tearing his ACL in a UEFA Champions League match against Juventus on November 23, 2021.

Adrien Rabiot, a Juventus central midfielder, attempted to take the ball away from Chilwell but misdirected his foot inside the left-back, striking him on the back of his knee, causing him to drop and writhe in anguish on the ground.

Chilwell is expected to miss the rest of the season, according to the Guardian, since the rehabilitation time for a torn ACL is estimated to be six to nine months.

Tuchel chose Marcos Alonso, a long-serving Chelsea veteran and natural left-back, to fill in for Chilwell in the interim, but also chose Saul Niguez, Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Christian Pulisic as a type of replacement by committee arrangement.

The latter three have clearly struggled, as Niguez is primarily a center midfielder, whereas Hudson-Odoi and Pulisic are primarily wingers.

Chelsea has choices in the forthcoming transfer window now that Chilwell is sidelined for the foreseeable future.

The Stamford Bridge club has been connected with Everton defender Lucas Digne, according to 90Min, and they also have the option of recalling 19-year-old Ian Maatsen from his loan at Coventry City.

For most European teams, including England, the January transfer window opens on January 1, 2022.

Clubs in Spain and France, on the other hand, open their window two days later.

The Blues have been undefeated without Chilwell for a lengthy stretch of time, but they have only three wins in their last five English Premier League games, dropping to third place.

Chelsea wants to return to the top of the Premier League, and replacing Chilwell as quickly as possible will be the first step toward that aim.