Chelsea Transfer Rumors: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Former ‘Sidekick’ Suggestions A Move To The Blues

Chelsea and its alleged target appear to have developed a mutual interest.

Big-name In the January transfer window, English Premier League clubs are anticipated to enhance their squads once more.

Chelsea was already successful in bringing in world-class striker Romelu Lukaku this summer, but the club is still linked with a slew of frontline players.

Juventus attacker Federico Chiesa is one of the candidates that has been mentioned.

In recent weeks, the 24-year-old is thought to have been on Chelsea’s radar. Fortunately for the Blues, Chiesa appears to be interested in joining Thomas Tuchel’s squad, as he has been “seen” on Chelsea’s official social media account, according to Caught Offside.

This material could not be independently verified by the International Business Times.

Aside from Chelsea’s official account, Chiesa reportedly began following a number of Blues players, including Christian Pulisic, Mateo Kovacic, Saul Niguez, Kai Havertz, and N’Golo Kante, according to the report.

Overall, the source claims that this “may be a significant hint from Chiesa” about a potential move to Chelsea in the coming transfer window.

Apart from Chiesa, his Juventus teammate Matthijs de Ligt is also being linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, according to the newspaper.

If recent rumours are to be believed, Chiesa is at the top of Chelsea’s January transfer wish list.

Chelsea has been keeping an eye on Chiesa as well as Bundesliga side Bayern Munich, according to a previous report.

However, it was stated that the Blues are “ready to make a big investment” and that a deal to recruit Chiesa from Juventus is already in the works.

What’s more, Chelsea’s interest in Chiesa may be likened to Lukaku’s, as the source claims the Blues are “ready to spend up to €100 million ($112 million)” on the right-footed forward, the same amount they spent on the former Inter Milan star this summer.

Following his outstanding performance in the Euro 2020, Chiesa began to attract notice.

In club football, the Italian has been equally impressive, scoring three goals so far.

However, it was during his previous season with Juventus that Chiesa really made a mark in the Serie A side, scoring 14 goals in 43 games across all competitions.

As a result, he was dubbed “Cristiano Ronaldo’s new sidekick” by the media.