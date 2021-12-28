Chelsea Transfer Rumors: Blues Favorite Erling Haaland Has Already Decided To Leave.

Chelsea is one of the major teams rumored to be interested in one of the top strikers in the game.

The January transfer window is rapidly approaching, and a number of clubs are eager to add to their rosters. Chelsea has been highly associated with Borussia Dortmund goal machine Erling Haaland in the English Premier League.

Despite having already bought Romelu Lukaku, Thomas Tuchel is rumored to want to bring in another world-class striker, with Haaland being the primary target. However, according to reputed transfer insider Gianluca Di Marzio, the Norwegian has already made up his mind and would want to play in Spain’s premier competition, La Liga. This material could not be independently verified by the International Business Times.

Di Marzio told German publication Wettfreunde via Football.london, “[Haaland] doesn’t enjoy Premier League too much.” “It’s not in his dreams,” says the narrator. At the time, it isn’t the ideal league.” He went on to say, “He prefers La Liga – he likes Liga a lot.” “So, in his opinion, La Liga is the ideal tournament to play in right now.” Alternatively, he may play in the Bundesliga, where he is currently.” Nothing is set in stone yet, but Di Marzio appears to be correct regarding Haaland’s preferences.

It should be remembered that Haaland’s representative, Mino Raiola, hinted at the potential of his client moving to Spain, a country near to his heart, around a month before Christmas.

“You can’t talk about anything right now, if you want to talk about Christmas,” Raiola previously stated of Haaland’s predicament. “I don’t discuss the stock market.” Haaland enjoys his time in Spain and considers it to be his second home.” “After that, it’s too early to say where he’ll play next season.” He went on to say, “It’s not good either.”

Apart from Haaland’s large €75 million ($85 million) release clause, all that is known about his status is that he will be transferred to a bigger team.

When asked about Haaland’s plans earlier this month, Raiola remarked, “Maybe this summer, maybe the summer after.” “However, there’s a good probability Erling will leave this summer.” “We’ll see.” The agent continued, “He can and will take the next step.” “The big teams he can go to are Bayern [Munich], Real [Madrid], Barcelona, and [Manchester] City.” In the last few years, City has won the Premier League five times, far more than [Manchester] United. When we moved to Dortmund, we all knew this was going to be the next step.”