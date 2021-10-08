Chelsea Transfer News: The Danish Center-Back May Have A Better Chance Of Staying At Chelsea Than Rudiger.

Andreas Christensen has been a fixture in Chelsea’s first team since Thomas Tuchel took over, and his future with the club is bright.

Despite the fact that nothing is written in stone for the time being, the 25-year-old revealed that he desires to remain at Stamford Bridge.

The Danish midfielder is another Blues player who is in the final year of his contract.

However, considering his importance in Tuchel’s 3-4-3 formation in recent matches, Chelsea appears to have every reason to sign him to a long-term contract.

“It’s difficult to predict how things will turn out,” Christensen told the Chelsea website. “There is a lot of discussion. I won’t tell too much, but it appears to be good.” But maybe the most important point made by the Danish center-back is that he is content with his current situation at Stamford Bridge.

He joked, “I’m thrilled to be at Chelsea.”

Christensen has taken advantage of the opportunity offered to him by Tuchel, as he has been used more than Frank Lampard throughout his stay with the team.

“Andreas has been really powerful from day one, he can play in all three defensive positions and he plays with a lot of confidence,” Tuchel said following Chelsea’s 3-0 away win over Tottenham last month.

“We have complete faith in him, and he has performed admirably thus far, and it is everyone’s hope that he continues in this manner,” the Blues manager added.

After this season, Christensen will be the second promising young player who will be closely watched. The other is Antonio Rudiger, who is also on a contract that is about to expire.

The 28-year-old also desires to stay at Stamford Bridge, as indicated in a recent piece.

He is aware of the growing interest from a number of clubs, but he prefers to focus on his current responsibilities with Chelsea before considering his options.

Several teams, including Bayern Munich, are interested in signing the German.

Rudiger is looking for a weekly salary of £200,000 ($276,000). Given that the Blues are only providing £125,000 ($170,000) each week, this could be a stumbling block.