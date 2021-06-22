Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and Arsenal have all announced pre-season Mind Series events.

Chelsea, Arsenal, and Tottenham will compete in The Mind Series during August as part of their pre-season preparations to support better mental health.

The London rivals will meet three times before the start of the new Premier League season in 2021-22.

On August 1, Arsenal will host European champions Chelsea, with Spurs following three days later at Stamford Bridge before a confrontation between the two north London clubs on August 8 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The proceeds from the series will be split between Mind, the UK’s premier mental health charity, and the various club foundations, which will support mental health and wellbeing initiatives in communities both at home and abroad.

“I am thrilled that my first pre-season with Chelsea involves such high-level matchups against such top-quality opponents,” Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel stated on the club website. Hopefully, there will be a large number of spectators in the stadiums.

“Derby matches versus Arsenal and Tottenham must have a competitive edge, which is exactly what the team needs as we prepare for the season, and the fact that the games will benefit important charities like Mind and our own foundation adds a lot of value to the series.”

As part of the campaign, £5 from every ticket sold will be donated to charity, with 25% going to Mind.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was likewise pleased with his team’s participation.

“We’re glad to compete in a series that promotes improved mental health as we take strides forward out of the pandemic,” said the Arsenal boss, who tested positive for Covid-19 in March 2020, prompting the Premier League to postpone all matches.

“The last 18 months have been tremendously trying, and many individuals, including many of our own fans, naturally require additional mental health help.

“Of course, these preseason games will give tremendous high-quality preparation for our teams ahead of next season.

“But, more importantly, they will raise funds and awareness for organizations like Mind, which provide exceptional help to those who are most in need in challenging circumstances.”

