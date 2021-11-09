Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku teases a big comeback.

Romelu Lukaku is still healing, but he could be close to returning to Chelsea.

Lukaku wowed Chelsea early in the season with his goal-scoring prowess. However, he has been out for about a month due to an ankle injury.

When the Blues face Leicester City in the English Premier League on November 20, they hope to have the Belgian striker back in the lineup.

However, based on Lukaku’s recent social media post, things appear to be picking up.

On Sunday, Lukaku posted an update on his rehabilitation, saying, “Let’s get this work,” a four-word statement that suggests he is ready to play again.

Chelsea fans were once again happy when the 28-year-old revealed that he had just “completed” a gym session, adding, “Finished for today… “It’s time to go home and watch the rest of these games,” says the narrator. Despite his new talisman’s optimism, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is pragmatic about the situation.

Tuchel has stated that he will stick to the timeframe established for both Lukaku and Timo Werner’s likely return.

Furthermore, the Germans stated that they intend to use their free time during the international break to rest and heal.

Tuchel stated of Lukaku and Werner’s comeback, “I am not a friend of deadlines and not applying pressure.” “They both have a new aim, and it’s after the national break.” This is what they want, and this is what we want.” “During the second week of the national break, we’ll take advantage of the time and see what’s going on.” If you ask me a question, I can be more specific than I am right now. We’ll take advantage of the break to treat him, Timo, and Mateo on a daily basis in order to get them back on the field as soon as possible.” Prior to suffering an ankle injury last month, the former Inter Milan player was in excellent form, but not as hot as he had been earlier in the season.

Lukaku scored four goals in his first 11 appearances for the Blues in all competitions.

Chelsea leaned on Tuchel’s other attacking alternatives, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech, in Lukaku’s absence.

Since the 7-0 thrashing of Norwich City, the first match Lukaku has missed due to injury, the pair has become the team’s go-to-guys in the front.

Reece James, a right-back for the Blues, also stepped up with a brace against Newcastle United.