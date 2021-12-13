Chelsea star’s great technique is praised by Thomas Tuchel: To Score More, ‘We Rely On Him.’

Mason Mount has received high praise from Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, who said he has excellent technique and that the squad relies on him.

Mount has scored in his previous three Premier League appearances. Mount has scored six goals and assisted three more in his previous five Premier League appearances, for a total of nine goals.

The 2021-22 season did not start well for the English midfielder. Mount had been dropped from Chelsea’s starting XI for a few games after failing to score in his first few appearances. Mount also missed four games between September and October due to an injury.

Mount, on the other hand, has been able to resurrect his season in recent weeks and has gotten high acclaim from his boss, Tuchel.

“Because he is an offensive player, we rely on him. He must be decisive and assist and score because he possesses the necessary technique, talent, and movement. It all comes down to timing, acceleration, and knowing when and when to enter the box “In an interview with Chelsea’s official website, Tuchel stated.

Chelsea were under pressure to win their Premier League encounter against Leeds United on Saturday, as they had only managed to win three points in their previous four league meetings.

Leeds took the lead after Raphinha scored from the penalty spot, but Mount equalized for Chelsea just before halftime.

“Most of the time, it’s about relationships between Reece and him, depending on whose side he’s on. We shouldn’t be surprised if young players endure rough times in their careers. That is why they are young players in the start of their careers rather than towards the end “Tuchel noted.

While Mount has yet to score in the UEFA Champions League, the Three Lions midfielder has six goals and four assists from 20 competitive appearances in the 2021-22 season.

“The important thing is to look after him, to lead him through these difficult times, to push him and to trust him with our decisions. Players always want to play, and now that he’s back in condition with full confidence, with any luck, he’ll be the best player he can be “Tuchel went on to elaborate.

Chelsea has a big week ahead of them, as they will be hosting.