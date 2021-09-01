Chelsea signs Saul Niguez on a loan deal with the option to buy.

Saul Niguez, a highly sought-after midfielder, has signed a contract with Chelsea to play in the English Premier League.

Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea’s transfer wizard, has confirmed that the Spaniard will join Chelsea on loan this season from Atletico Madrid.

Chelsea is said to have paid €5 million ($5.9 million) to the Spanish club to obtain his services.

Throughout the summer, his name has come up in transfer discussions, mainly with Manchester United.

The Red Devils were in the market for a midfield upgrade, and Niguez was anticipated to join them at Old Trafford, but talks stagnated and eventually broke apart.

Rio Ferdinand, a Manchester United star, was among those urging United to pursue Niguez because of his versatility as a central and defensive midfielder.

Manchester United, on the other hand, did not have a completely unsuccessful transfer window, as they were able to add Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane, and the biggest surprise of all–Cristiano Ronaldo–making them one of the league’s favorites to win the title.

However, thanks to their outstanding showing this summer, Chelsea remains the No. 1 choice among fans and critics.

Apart from signing Romelu Lukaku from Inter, they did not make any splashy moves throughout the transfer season.

Lukaku has been a vital component of Chelsea’s early season success.

Lukaku participated in two of their first three league games and scored one goal — 15 minutes into their 2-0 win over Arsenal.

Throughout the window, Niguez was connected with Chelsea, but talks faded and resurfaced several times.

Niguez has joined N’Golo Kante, Mason Mount, and Mateo Kovacic in the midfield at Stamford Bridge.

Niguez played in 230 games for Atletico Madrid in nine years, scoring 26 goals.

Chelsea will not rely on him to score goals because his abilities are primarily on the defensive side of the ball, which is something the team wants to improve as Manchester United’s powerful assault looks to rip through their defense.

If his time with them proves beneficial, Chelsea will almost certainly exercise their option to buy him outright next summer.