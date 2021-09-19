Chelsea Set To Step Up Their Pursuit Of Juventus Target, According To Transfer Rumors.

Chelsea FC has had a fantastic start to the season, but it will not stop them from pursuing more talent. AS Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni is one player the Blues are rumored to be interested in again.

According to Tuttomercatoweb journalist Niccole Ceccarini, Chelsea is “ready to speed” a move for the 21-year-old French starlet with an enticing offer amid Juventus’ interest in Tchouameni. This material could not be independently verified by the International Business Times.

When one of Blues coach Thomas Tuchel’s midfielders’ contract expires next summer, he could go.

Tchouameni might take over, but Chelsea would have to outbid Juventus for his services, according to the report.

After making the French national squad, Tchouameni has demonstrated his worth. Despite his youth, the French defender is developing into a great star in the eyes of commentators.

Apart from that, Tchouameni has been a standout performer in Ligue 1 since 2018, when he was with Bordeaux, before transferring to Monaco in 2020, according to Sports Illustrated.

It’s not surprising that Tchouameni has been connected to the Blues. During the summer transfer window, he was rumored to be on Chelsea’s radar.

The Blues, however, chose not to sign him in the end because they wanted to see Tchouameni acquire more experience in Ligue 1 before making a bid, according to The Athletic.

Instead of taking a risk on the French midfielder, the Blues signed Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez. Chelsea agreed to a one-year loan agreement with an option to buy for the Spaniard’s services.

Juventus is well aware that acquiring Tchouameni will not be easy, especially given the Blues’ recent success under Tuchel.

Massimiliano Allegri, the manager of the Bianconeri, is undoubtedly aware of this. Apart from Tchouameni, Juve is said to be interested in other players. Allegri has not stated how serious he is about pursuing Tchouameni, but his progress suggests that he is near the top of his list.

Tchouameni’s popularity is likely to grow after this season, especially if he continues to improve. It won’t be surprising if other clubs want the French midfielder in the coming transfer window.