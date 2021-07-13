Chelsea Set Their Sights On A Roma Defender To Strengthen Their Defensive Line

Chelsea is scouting various players, and it looks that Gianluca Mancini of AS Roma is one of them.

Due to its financial difficulties, La Lupa is anticipated to sell some of its players, and the Blues are ready to cash in.

According to Il Romanista, the Blues are set to make a play for the Italian defender this summer.

He’s one of the players being sold by La Lupa, and his next destination could be Stamford Bridge.

After an initial loan move from Atalanta, the 25-year-old has thrived at Stadio Olimpico for the past two seasons. Last season, he made 41 appearances in all competitions, scoring five goals in the process.

Mancini’s current deal with Roma has three years left on it. Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia, on the other hand, is said to be working on a plan to get the £27 million ($37 million) defender for less this summer.

The Blues may use center-back Kurt Zouma as a makeweight in any potential trade to help offset the cost of acquiring the Italian defender.

After falling down Thomas Tuchel’s pecking order, the Frenchman’s future at Chelsea is uncertain.

The 26-year-old is poised to quit the Blues this summer, according to reports.

Teams from the United Kingdom and elsewhere have expressed interest in the French national, but nothing has progressed beyond that.

Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs reportedly interested in signing Zouma, according to Telefoot.

The Wolves had already made an offer, but the French center-back turned it down.

Ironically, Roma was listed as a potential suitor for Zouma. However, it was not revealed whether this was the motivation behind Granovskaia’s decision to package the Frenchman with cash in order for the Blues to acquire Mancini.

The Blues have two years left on Zouma’s current contract. If Roma agrees, he will become Chelsea’s second center-back to be sold this season.

Fikayo Tomori was the first to exit Stamford Bridge. The 23-year-old completed a move from the English Premier League to Serie A with AC Milan.